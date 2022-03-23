HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Sunak gives budget update amid cost of living squeeze

Finance minister Rishi Sunak delivered a half-yearly update on his budget plans in a speech to parliament on Wednesday that was expected to include more help for households facing the biggest hit to living standards in decades. Below are highlights of Sunak's speech:

ON UKRAINE IMPACT: The actions we have taken to sanction Putin's regime are not cost free for us at home. The invasion of Ukraine presents a risk to our recovery, as it does to countries around the world.

We came into this crisis with our economy growing faster than expected, with the UK having the highest growth in the G7 last year. But the OBR has said specifically: "There is unusually high uncertainty around the outlook." ON GROWTH FORECASTS:

The OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) now forecast growth this year of 3.8%. The OBR then expect the economy to grow by 1.8% in 2023, and 2.1%, 1.8% and 1.7% in the following three years. ON INFLATION:

The war's most significant impact domestically is on the cost of living. COVID and global factors meant goods and energy prices were already high: Statistics published this morning show that inflation in February was 6.2%, lower than the U.S. and broadly in line with the Euro area. Disruptions to global supply chains and energy markets combined with the economic response to Putin's aggression mean the OBR expect it to rise further, averaging 7.4% this year.

ON FUEL DUTY I'm announcing three immediate measures. First, I'm going to help motorists. Today I can announce that for only the second time in 20 years, fuel duty will be cut. Not by 1, not even by 2, but by 5 pence per litre. The biggest cut to all fuel duty rates – ever.

And while some have called for the cut to last until August, I have decided it will be in place until March next year – a full 12 months. Together with the freeze, it's a tax cut this year for hard-working families and businesses worth over 5 billion pounds. And it will take effect from 1800 tonight. ON FURTHER SUPPORT

For the next five years homeowners having materials like solar panels, heat pumps, or insulation installed will no longer pay 5% VAT– they will pay zero. We'll also reverse the EU's decision to take wind and water turbines out of scope – and zero rate them as well. And we'll abolish all the red tape imposed by the EU. A family having a solar panel installed will see tax savings worth over 1,000 pounds. And savings on their energy bill of over 300 pounds per year.

I am also doubling the Household Support Fund to 1 billion pounds. Local Authorities are best placed to help those in need in their local areas. So they will receive this funding from April. (Compiled by Kate Holton)

