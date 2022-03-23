Left Menu

NATO to agree at summit on 'major increases' of forces on eastern flank

"I expect leaders will agree to strengthen NATO's posture in all domains, with major increases in the eastern part of the alliance on land, in the air and at sea," Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference ahead of the summit in Brussels on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said that with the new battle groups and existing forces in the Baltic countries and Poland, NATO would have eight multinational groups along the alliance's eastern flank.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:51 IST
NATO nations' leaders will agree at a summit on Thursday to agree on bolstering forces on the alliance's eastern flank, with the deployment of four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, NATO's secretary-general said.

He said that with the new battle groups and existing forces in the Baltic countries and Poland, NATO would have eight multinational groups along the alliance's eastern flank. Stoltenberg said that the Ukraine crisis has shown that NATO must reset its deterrence and defence posture for the longer term.

