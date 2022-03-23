China says black box from crashed plane 'highly likely' to be cockpit recorder
Reuters | Wuzhou | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:56 IST
China's aviation authority said on Wednesday the black box retrieved from the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash is "highly likely" to be a cockpit voice recorder.
The data storage units in the black box are relatively complete despite some damage, Zhu Tao, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a media briefing.
The black box is being sent to Beijing, Zhu said.
