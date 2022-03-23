China says black box from crashed plane 'highly likely' to be cockpit recorder

China's aviation authority said on Wednesday the black box retrieved from the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash is "highly likely" to be a cockpit voice recorder.

The data storage units in the black box are relatively complete despite some damage, Zhu Tao, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a media briefing.

The black box is being sent to Beijing, Zhu said.

