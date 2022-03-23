Left Menu

UK raises social security tax threshold by 3,000 pounds

Social security payments - known in Britain as National Insurance contributions - will rise by 1.25 percentage points to 13.5% in April to pay for health and social care reform, the government said in September.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 19:02 IST
Britain will raise the amount of earnings exempt from social security tax payments by 3,000 pounds to 12,570 pounds ($16,576) in July, the same threshold as income tax, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

"From this July, people will be able to earn 12,570 pounds a year without paying a single penny of income tax or National Insurance," Sunak said in a budget update, adding that the change will save workers more than 330 pounds each. Social security payments - known in Britain as National Insurance contributions - will rise by 1.25 percentage points to 13.5% in April to pay for health and social care reform, the government said in September.

Sunak also said on Wednesday that the basic rate of income tax would be cut to 19% from 20% in 2024, saving more than 30 million people a total of 5 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7583 pounds)

