HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Sunak gives budget update amid cost of living squeeze

Finance minister Rishi Sunak delivered a half-yearly update on his budget plans on Wednesday, cutting fuel duty and lifting the threshold for other taxes to help households through the biggest hit to living standards in decades. Below are highlights of Sunak's speech:

ON THE NATIONAL INSURANCE THRESHOLD Our current plan is to increase the NICs threshold this year by 300 pounds. I'm not going to do that. I'm going to increase it by the full 3,000 pounds. Delivering our promise to fully equalise the NICs and income tax thresholds.

From this July, people will be able to earn 12,570 pounds a year without paying a single penny of income tax or National Insurance. That's a 6 billion pound personal tax cut for 30 million people across the United Kingdom. A tax cut for employees worth over 330 pounds a year. The largest increase in a basic rate threshold – ever. And the largest single personal tax cut in a decade.

ON INCOME TAX I can confirm, before the end of this Parliament, in 2024, for the first time in sixteen years the basic rate of income tax will be cut from 20 to 19 pence in the pound.

A tax cut for workers, for pensioners, for savers. A 5 billion pound tax cut for over 30 million people. Let me be clear with the House: It is fully costed and fully paid for in the plans announced today. ON DEBT

Underlying debt is expected to fall steadily from 83.5% of GDP in 2022-23 to 79.8% in 2026-27. Borrowing as a percentage of GDP is 5.4% this year, 3.9% next year, then 1.9%, 1.3%, 1.2% and 1.1% in the following years. At a time when the OBR has said that our fiscal headroom could be "wiped out by relatively small changes to the economic outlook" it is right that the central fiscal judgement I am making today is to meet our fiscal rules with a margin of safety.

ON UKRAINE IMPACT: The actions we have taken to sanction Putin's regime are not cost free for us at home. The invasion of Ukraine presents a risk to our recovery, as it does to countries around the world.

We came into this crisis with our economy growing faster than expected, with the UK having the highest growth in the G7 last year. But the OBR has said specifically: "There is unusually high uncertainty around the outlook." ON GROWTH FORECASTS:

The OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) now forecast growth this year of 3.8%. The OBR then expect the economy to grow by 1.8% in 2023, and 2.1%, 1.8% and 1.7% in the following three years. ON INFLATION:

The war's most significant impact domestically is on the cost of living. COVID and global factors meant goods and energy prices were already high: Statistics published this morning show that inflation in February was 6.2%, lower than the U.S. and broadly in line with the Euro area. Disruptions to global supply chains and energy markets combined with the economic response to Putin's aggression mean the OBR expect it to rise further, averaging 7.4% this year.

ON FUEL DUTY For only the second time in 20 years, fuel duty will be cut. Not by 1, not even by 2, but by 5 pence per litre. The biggest cut to all fuel duty rates – ever.

And while some have called for the cut to last until August, I have decided it will be in place until March next year – a full 12 months. Together with the freeze, it's a tax cut this year for hard-working families and businesses worth over 5 billion pounds. And it will take effect from 1800 tonight. ON FURTHER SUPPORT

For the next five years homeowners having materials like solar panels, heat pumps, or insulation installed will no longer pay 5% VAT– they will pay zero. We'll also reverse the EU's decision to take wind and water turbines out of scope – and zero rate them as well. I am also doubling the Household Support Fund to 1 billion pounds. Local Authorities are best placed to help those in need in their local areas. So they will receive this funding from April.

ON R&D Over the last fifty years, innovation drove around half the UK's productivity growth. But since the financial crisis, the rate of increase has slowed more than other countries. And our lower rate of innovation explains almost all our productivity gap with the United States.

Right now, we know that the amount businesses spend on R&D as a percentage of GDP is less than half the OECD average. And that is despite us spending more on tax reliefs than almost every other country. Something is not working. We'll reform R&D tax credits so that they're effective and better value for money. In the Autumn Budget, we will cut the tax rates on business investment.

(Compiled by Kate Holton)

