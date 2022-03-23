Virat Kohli invests in startup Rage Coffee

Packaged coffee products maker Rage Coffee on Wednesday said it has secured funding from former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who has also been roped in as its brand ambassador.

The city-based startup, however, did not disclose the amount of investment made by Kohli.

The company said it plans to expand its online presence and offline footprint across the country and will utilize the fresh capital for marketing and distribution purposes. ''Rage Coffee will also use the funds to scale production, launch innovative new products and add senior management talent,'' the company said in a statement.

Earlier in August 2021, Rage Coffee had raised USD 5 million of growth capital as part of its series A funding round led by Sixth Sense Ventures.

''Apart from being a world-class athlete, Virat is also a fitness enthusiast, who is committed to an attitude that fosters a healthy lifestyle and it seamlessly aligns with the ethos that Rage Coffee promotes. We are thrilled to have him onboard,'' Rage Coffee Founder and CEO Bharat Sethi said.

Kohli said,''The team at Rage Coffee has shown high levels of business execution and stupendous growth over the last couple of years...I see tremendous potential for the brand to become one of the most iconic coffee companies of our time.'' PTI RKL RUJ RUJ

