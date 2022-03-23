Pro Nutrition & Fitness launches tablet-based supplement line to boost energy and midnight fat burner

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI/PNN): Pro Nutrition & Fitness, prominent nutrition, and health supplement company in the country, has introduced a new tablet-based supplement line designed to boost overall energy levels and act as a midnight fat burner for both men and women. The 'Pro Nutrition Multivitamin' and 'Night Shred' tablets strengthen stamina, boost immunity, raise energy levels, reduce stress, and control blood pressure, giving men and women complete health development.

The 'Pro Nutrition Multivitamin' is a daily multivitamin supplement formulated with pure and natural elements such as zinc, vitamin C, folic acid, vitamin A, calcium, and iron. These freshly introduced multivitamin tablets contribute to increased energy levels throughout the day and stamina for a variety of physical activities. The formula contains a complementary blend of ingredients that have been specifically formulated to enhance reproductive health and wellness, stamina, vitality, and cellular health. Another product, 'Night Shred 15 effervescent pills,' is a nightly fat burner that also helps you sleep better. It claims to help you sleep better while also burning fat throughout the night.

The Night Shred increases the number and quality of sleep you get while also prepping your body to burn fat faster. It's formulated with Apple Cider Vinegar, Japanese Matcha Green Tea, and L-Carnitine, all of which are excellent and proven detox and fat-burning compounds. It is a combination of components that not only aids in weight loss but also increases energy and mental focus. "We are thrilled to introduce multivitamins and night shred effervescent tablets to our product line that provide healthy support for men and women," said Abhishek Gagneja, founder of Pro Nutrition & Fitness. These two supplements are excellent choices for boosting your stamina and immunity. From increased energy to stress reduction and blood pressure regulation, our new product is critical for overall health development."

"Consuming Pro nutrition and fitness products has numerous benefits. The solution is designed to address an individual's daily feeding requirements, which are frequently unmet. We ensure that the items we develop are of the highest quality while also considering general health and wellness," he added. The products by Pro nutrition products are formulated in the US and made from premium ingredients sourced from US & India and packaged in India. None of their products ingredients are of China origin.

Pro Nutrition & Fitness offers a wide range of quality-assured health supplements in various categories. Their products are manufactured in Ayush, GMP, HACCP, and FSSAI certified facilities. The company is purely focused on the D2C segment to bring the best nutritional products directly to the consumer. PNFIT manufactures products using ingredients that have been internationally sourced, and all the products meet label claims.

"We believe in educating the consumer and urge you to read our nutritional information section on this website because informed customers can make better choices," said Gagneja. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

