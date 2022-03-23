Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL71 BIZ-TRADE India crosses $ 400 bn milestone in exports New Delhi: The country's exports for the first time crossed the USD 400 billion mark in a fiscal on healthy performance by sectors such as petroleum products, engineering, gems and jewellery, and chemicals, according to the commerce ministry's data released on Wednesday.

DEL33 BIZ-LD PETROL-PRICE HIKE Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 2nd day in a row New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus.

DEL65 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee falls 24 paise to 76.42 against USD amid surging crude Mumbai: The rupee pared initial gains to settle 24 paise lower at 76.42 against the US dollar on Wednesday, pressured by sell-offs in domestic equities and surging global crude prices amid geopolitical uncertainties.

DEL59 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex declines by 304 pts as HDFC twins, Infosys succumb to profit taking Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex reversed its early gains to close lower by 304 points on Wednesday due to profit-taking in banking, financials and select IT stocks after a recent surge.

PAR30 LS-LD AVIATION 40 cr pax traffic by FY24, Rs 1 lakh cr investment lined up in airports: Scindia on aviation revival New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said the airline sector is on a revival mode with 3.82 lakh passengers travelling daily by airlines in the last seven days and hoped that the total passenger traffic would rise to 40 crore by 2023-24.

DEL69 LSQ-EDIBLE OILS No proposal at present to supply edible oils at subsidised rates to consumers: Govt New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it currently has no proposal to supply edible oils at subsidised rates to consumers.

DEL38 LSQ-MOBILE APPS Govt has so far blocked 320 mobile apps: Union minister Som Parkash New Delhi: The government has so far blocked 320 mobile applications under a provision of the Information Technology (IT) Act to ensure a safe, trustworthy and accountable internet for all its users, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

DCM37 BIZ-UNIONS-STRIKE Trade unions give call for nationwide strike on March 28-29 New Delhi: A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. DEL62 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold marginally lower by Rs 23; silver climbs Rs 245 New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday dipped marginally by Rs 23 to Rs 51,401 per 10 grams reflecting overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

