'Fatka' gang member held for stealing mobile phone of train passenger

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting passengers standing near the doors of outstation trains and snatching their mobile phones in Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Prima facie, the accused Ajay Kamble is a member of the ''fatka'' gang which is notorious for attacking unsuspecting commuters standing near footboards of local trains using a stick and stealing their mobile phones as their grip loosens due to the impact. The gang members generally hide on poles near railway tracks or at the end of platforms. On March 21, police spotted a man hiding between the Kalyan-Vitthalwadi stretch of the Central Railway and hitting a passenger standing near the door of a train on his hand. The man fled with the mobile phone of the victim, a GRP official said. He was chased and overpowered by police personnel near the spot of the crime. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

