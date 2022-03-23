Singhi Advisors taps talents from Tata Capital, TechM, KPMG for leadership roles

Investment banking firm Singhi Advisors has hired senior executives from Tata Capital, Tech Mahindra and KPMG for various leadership positions to strengthen its teams at Delhi and Mumbai offices.

While Himanshu Parmar has been roped in from Tata Capital's private equity division as a director in the Mumbai head office, Satyaroop Panigrahy from KPMG has been appointed as an associate partner at the headquarters. Ankur Gupta will head the Delhi office as an associate partner and Bhaskar Borkar from Tech Mahindra has joined as a strategic advisor, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gupta already had a stint with Singhi's MA partner Catalyst in England. He relocated to Mumbai and was instrumental in closing prestigious deals for the company. Prior to his second stint with Singhi, he worked in leadership roles with Wodehouse Capital Advisors and Ecom Express.

Panigrahy has proved his mettle in leading and executing M&As, corporate finance and project finance deals across cross-functional domains like power, roads, oil & gas and NBFCs. Before joining Singhi, he was an assistant director (M&As/corporate finance/distressed debt) with KPMG India.

Borkar, a finance expert, began his career with the Mahindra group where he handled corporate accounts, MIS, exports, new projects etc. in India and Europe. His last assignment was of the finance manager and company secretary at Tech Mahindra.

A chartered accountant and company secretary by qualification, Borkar is also a qualified resolution professional under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Mahesh Singhi, founder and Managing Director of Singhi Advisors, expressed the hope that these key talents with knowledge and expertise will help boost the advisory's customer service competencies and scale it to the next level of growth and expansion.

Singhi set up the advisory three decades ago as a boutique I-banker but has since then grown to become an ace dealmaker of global repute, and has its core focus on domestic and cross border M&As, and strategic advisory. In the past eight years, it has completed over 125 assignments with an aggregate transaction value of over USD 5 billion across 18 sectors and covering 20 countries.

