Ecobank wins awards at Global Finance Treasury & Cash Management 2022

Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com), the leading Pan-African Banking Group, has won five prestigious awards at the Global Finance Treasury & Cash Management Awards 2022, including Africa's Best Bank for Cash Management and Africa's Best Provider of Short-Term Investments/Money Market Funds. In addition, Ecobank Cameroon, Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire and Ecobank Kenya were all named Best Treasury & Cash Management Banks 2022 in their respective countries.

Ade Ayeyemi, CEO, Ecobank Group, said: "Global Finance's recognition of the quality of our cash management and treasury products and solutions is a huge endorsement of our progress in driving borderless growth and financial integration across the continent."

Isaac Kamuta, Group Head Payments Service, Cash Management & Client Access, Ecobank Group, added: "We have successfully developed a scalable digital payments ecosystem across 33 sub-Saharan African countries. This will position our clients to effectively leverage the huge trading opportunities for businesses under the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement."

Judging of the awards was based on a multi-tiered assessment process - which included entries from banks and providers and input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and independent researchers. The judges also used a variety of criteria, including profitability, market share, customer service, product innovation, and the extent to which providers have successfully differentiated themselves from their competitors.

The Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place during the annual Sibos conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands in October 2022.

(With Inputs from APO)