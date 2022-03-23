Left Menu

Ecobank wins awards at Global Finance Treasury & Cash Management 2022

The Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place during the annual Sibos conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands in October 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lomé | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:19 IST
Ecobank wins awards at Global Finance Treasury & Cash Management 2022
In addition, Ecobank Cameroon, Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire and Ecobank Kenya were all named Best Treasury & Cash Management Banks 2022 in their respective countries. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com), the leading Pan-African Banking Group, has won five prestigious awards at the Global Finance Treasury & Cash Management Awards 2022, including Africa's Best Bank for Cash Management and Africa's Best Provider of Short-Term Investments/Money Market Funds. In addition, Ecobank Cameroon, Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire and Ecobank Kenya were all named Best Treasury & Cash Management Banks 2022 in their respective countries.

Ade Ayeyemi, CEO, Ecobank Group, said: "Global Finance's recognition of the quality of our cash management and treasury products and solutions is a huge endorsement of our progress in driving borderless growth and financial integration across the continent."

Isaac Kamuta, Group Head Payments Service, Cash Management & Client Access, Ecobank Group, added: "We have successfully developed a scalable digital payments ecosystem across 33 sub-Saharan African countries. This will position our clients to effectively leverage the huge trading opportunities for businesses under the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement."

Judging of the awards was based on a multi-tiered assessment process - which included entries from banks and providers and input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and independent researchers. The judges also used a variety of criteria, including profitability, market share, customer service, product innovation, and the extent to which providers have successfully differentiated themselves from their competitors.

The Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place during the annual Sibos conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands in October 2022.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022