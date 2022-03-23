Left Menu

Braveheart cop saves suicidal teenage boy standing on railway track at Vitthalwadi station

The teenage boy jumped on the railway tracks at around 2.30 PM with an intention to commit suicide when Madurai Express pulled into the platform, the officer said.Without caring for his life, the police constable jumped onto the track and pushed the boy away from the train.

A GRP constable on Wednesday saved a teenage boy's life by pulling him away from the railway track at Vitthalwadi station on Mumbai suburban network a few seconds before an express train passed the spot, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said. The constable Hrishikesh Mane grew suspicious after he spotted an 18-year-old boy loitering on the railway platform for quite some time. The teenage boy jumped on the railway tracks at around 2.30 PM with an intention to commit suicide when Madurai Express pulled into the platform, the officer said.

''Without caring for his life, the police constable jumped onto the track and pushed the boy away from the train. He brought the boy back on the platform,'' he said, adding that the teenage boy was a resident of Camp No 5 in Ulhasnagar. He is reunited with his parents following the incident.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

