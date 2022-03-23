Odisha: CRS inspects Mahipur-Nuagaon line

Left Menu

The Commissioner of Railway Safety CRS on Wednesday inspected the 13-km-long railway tracks between Mahipur and Nuagaon stations of the Khurda Road-Bolangir railway project.The construction of the long-awaited stretch has been completed and will be commissioned after clearance from CRS, an official said.The CRS inspected all the safety-related works thoroughly between Mahipur and Nuagaon. Train traffic towards south from Puri will ease after commissioning of the bypass line, the official said.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on Wednesday inspected the 13-km-long railway tracks between Mahipur and Nuagaon stations of the Khurda Road-Bolangir railway project.

The construction of the long-awaited stretch has been completed and will be commissioned after clearance from CRS, an official said.

The CRS inspected all the safety-related works thoroughly between Mahipur and Nuagaon. A light engine was also run between the two stations to measure the feasibility of the train line for traffic.

The CRS will also inspect the newly-constructed 3.09-km-long Khurda Road bypass line on Thursday. Train traffic towards south from Puri will ease after commissioning of the bypass line, the official said. The Commission of Railway Safety, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, gives safety clearance to new railway projects in the country, without which commercial operations cannot be started.

