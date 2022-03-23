Left Menu

Consumer prices in Russia rise nearly 8% year-to-date

Inflation in Russia has accelerated sharply in the past few weeks amid the rouble's fall to an all-time low and signs of increased demand for a wide range of goods, from food staples to cars, on expectations that their prices will rise even higher. In the week to March 18, prices on nearly everything from baby food to pharmaceuticals rose sharply, with prices for sugar and tomatoes rising by more than 13% and 8%, respectively, Rosstat data showed.

Weekly inflation in Russia slowed slightly to 1.93% in the week to March 18 from 2.09% a week earlier, taking the year-to-date increase in consumer prices to 7.67%, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday. Inflation in Russia has accelerated sharply in the past few weeks amid the rouble's fall to an all-time low and signs of increased demand for a wide range of goods, from food staples to cars, on expectations that their prices will rise even higher.

In the week to March 18, prices on nearly everything from baby food to pharmaceuticals rose sharply, with prices for sugar and tomatoes rising by more than 13% and 8%, respectively, Rosstat data showed. The central bank, which targets annual inflation at 4%, held its key rate at 20% in March and warned of an imminent spike in inflation and a looming economic contraction.

