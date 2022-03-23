Sterling holds at 2-week high after Spring statement

Left Menu

Sterling held at a two-week high against the euro and softened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, after British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced measures to ease the UK's cost-of-living squeeze and inflation hit a 30-year high. Against the euro, sterling steadied at 83.137 pence, , the strongest level since March 8.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:39 IST
Sterling held at a two-week high against the euro and softened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, after British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced measures to ease the UK's cost-of-living squeeze and inflation hit a 30-year high.

Against the euro, sterling steadied at 83.137 pence, , the strongest level since March 8. The pound was down 0.4% against a strengthening U.S. dollar at $1.32095. Sunak cut taxes for workers and reduced a duty on fuel against the backdrop of slowing economic growth and fast-rising inflation.

The announcement came after figures showed inflation at 6.2% in February, up 5.5% in the 12 months to February 2022, more than the 5.9% rise expected by the market. Policymakers raised interest rates last week but signalled they would take a more cautious approach to policy tightening despite soaring inflation.

"While the Bank of England adopted a dovish tone last week, it may find it has no option to tighten in line with the Federal Reserve if only to dilute the inflationary impulse of a weaker pound," said Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK. About 70% of wage earners will be better off according to Hewson, but whether the changes will keep track of the rate of inflation is another matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

