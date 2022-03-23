Left Menu

Ruchi Soya raises Rs 1,290 cr from anchor investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 22:30 IST
Ruchi Soya raises Rs 1,290 cr from anchor investors
  • Country:
  • India

Ruchi Soya Industries on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,290 crore from anchor investors ahead of its follow-on public offering (FPO).

The FPO of Ruchi Soya Industries, which is owned Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved, is opening public subscription on Thursday to raise up to Rs 4,300 crore. The closing date is March 28, 2022.

The company offered 1.98 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 650 per equity share to anchor investors on Wednesday.

The foreign investors, which received allocation under the anchor investor portion of the FPO include Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, The Sultanate of Oman, Ministry of Defence Pension Fund, Yas Takaful PJSC (an Abu Dhabi based insurance company), MK Cohesion, UPS Group and Alchemy.

The company is coming out with the public issue to meet Sebi’s norm of minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent in a listed entity.

As per the DRHP, Ruchi Soya will utilise the entire issue proceeds for furthering the company’s business by repayment of certain outstanding loans, meeting its incremental working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

In 2019, Patanjali acquired Ruchi Soya through an insolvency process for Rs 4,350 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clouds

IBM launches new cloud service to help bizs protect data across multiple clo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022