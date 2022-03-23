Shiv Sena stages protest in Nagpur over hike in fuel prices

Shiv Sena workers staged a protest in Nagpur on Wednesday against the latest hike in prices of petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas and demanded a roll-back.

The protest was held at Golibar Chowk in the city, where the party workers pressed for an immediate roll-back of the hike in fuel prices and threatened to launch a 'Rail Roko' agitation if the central government did not accept their demand.

Shiv Sena leader Suraj Goje said the Centre is not working for the benefit of common citizens.

''The people have been deceived by the BJP's false slogans of patriotism and Hindutva. If the Centre does not roll-back the price hike, Sena workers would start a' Rail Roko' agitation,'' Goje warned.

The petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre, while the domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending an over four-and-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.

