Left Menu

U.S. sets some red lines for China over support for Russia

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Brussels where President Joe Biden will be attending the NATO summit, Sullivan said U.S. sanctions enforcement will look closely at whether China facilitates settlement of Russian payments or attempts to counter export controls passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. Asked to be more specific, he listed instances in which the United States would feel compelled to react.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 00:18 IST
U.S. sets some red lines for China over support for Russia

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday laid out some broad guidelines about the types of Chinese support for Russia that would warrant a response from the United States, after warning Beijing last week of potential dire consequences. Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Brussels where President Joe Biden will be attending the NATO summit, Sullivan said U.S. sanctions enforcement will look closely at whether China facilitates settlement of Russian payments or attempts to counter export controls passed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Asked to be more specific, he listed instances in which the United States would feel compelled to react. The U.S. is looking out for companies that are "attempting to backfill in response to the export controls that we have imposed," Sullivan said. Backfilling refers to the process of supplying a good to Russia that's impacted by export controls.

If Chinese companies or others "choose to backfill" the U.S. has tools to ensure that can’t happen, he added. In terms of payments, Sullivan said, the U.S. and its G7 allies are looking for and will respond to "systematic efforts, industrial-scale efforts to try to reorient the settlement of financial payments and so forth."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022