Delhi: Burari Chowk, Gandhi Vihar black spots redesigned on lines of 'Zero Fatality Corridor' model

In order to improve road safety, two black spots in the city have been redesigned on the lines of the Zero Fatality Corridor model, officials said on Wednesday.

Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials at Burari Chowk and Gandhi Vihar black spots have been introduced. The two sites had witnessed 18 and 10 road crash deaths respectively between 2018 and 2020.

This is the third tactical redesign trial in New Delhi, with the two previous ones having been conducted at Bhalswa and the Rajghat Intersection.

TU trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, which test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety for all road users, especially the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised transport users.

The trials were launched by SaveLIFE Foundation with support from HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company and in close partnership with the Delhi Traffic Police and the Delhi Transport Department.

Once the interventions are proven, the relevant government agencies are expected to make them permanent.

As part of the Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) project, SaveLIFE Foundation is testing temporary urban design interventions to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users.

The trials include road space redistribution to ensure modal equity, road geometrics modification, traffic channelisation, vehicular speed reduction, and the addition of pedestrian and cyclist safety infrastructure.

Speaking about the need to support such interventions, Jasmine Shah, Vice-Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, said, "Innovation is the key to public problem-solving.'' ''The TU trials underway in collaboration between SLF and various government agencies are increasingly proving that such low-cost solutions should be replicated in Delhi and beyond to save lives. The Delhi government's vision is to make Delhi's streets the safest in the country," Shah added.

Parthanil Ghosh, President Motor Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said that transforming these two high-fatality intersections into safe and accessible roads for all users will also reduce the number of fatalities on Delhi roads.

