China invites NTSB to participate in Boeing crash probe, U.S. says

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Wednesday that China's civil aviation authority had invited the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to take part in the investigation of the crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800. "I am very encouraged that the Chinese civil aviation authorities invited NTSB to participate and be on the ground there," Buttigieg told reporters. "The (Federal Aviation Administration) will stand ready to support NTSB any way that they can."

Under an international aviation agreement, the NTSB can participate in the investigation led by China because the plane was manufactured in the United States. Senator Maria Cantwell, who chairs the Commerce Committee that oversees transportation issues, said Wednesday her office had spoken to both the FAA and NTSB about the crash investigation and the U.S.'s role.

"They are getting a team to work through the (Chinese air regulator)" in order to get to China, she said, adding she hoped China would be able to waive a two-week COVID-19 quarantine requirement for the U.S. team. "We've asked them to keep us informed and briefed," Cantwell said.

The NTSB did not immediately comment on Wednesday but had said Tuesday it was in contact with China's investigator-in-charge "and we will support their investigation with our technical advisors from the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and CFM in all ways necessary." CFM, a joint venture between GE and Safran SA manufactured the plane's engine.

