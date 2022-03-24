Protest by Ahir community leads to traffic snarls on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway

Traffic movement on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway was disrupted for several hours on Wednesday due to a protest march by members of the Ahir community in support of their demand for the creation of an ‘Ahir Regiment’ in the Army.

The Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha has been protesting since one month now to push for their demand and claims to have the support of Ahir leaders from several political parties, including the BJP, Congress and AAP.

Members of the morcha began their march towards Hero Honda Chowk from Kherki Daula toll plaza on National Highway 48 at around 11 am.

As the expressway got clogged, the traffic soon spilled over to alternate routes, including the Southern Peripheral road and Golf Course road.

Major snarls were also reported from Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Sohna road, and Golf Course extension road.

However, DCP (Traffic) Ravinder Singh Tomar said the situation remained under control owing to the advance planning of the traffic police that issued diversion routes, posted social media alerts and deployed 1,100 personnel for traffic management.

“No major traffic snarl was reported but the speed of vehicles was slow. It was primarily due to people arguing about the diversions which lead to chaos at some places,” Tomar said.

Meanwhile, the protesters also ensured that no fee was collected at the Kherki Daula toll plaza since 5 am on Wednesday The morcha members also accused the central government of backtracking on its promise made five years ago of creating an ‘Ahir regiment’ in the Army.

''They took our votes and promised an Ahir regiment in return but have backtracked now. We want it (regiment), our leaders want it and they will have to give it,” said Manoj Mokalwas, a member of the morcha.

