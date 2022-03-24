U.S. NTSB working to address quarantine, visa issues on China crash probe

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday it has not yet determined if it will travel to China to take part in the investigation into the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 crash.

The NTSB noted that "travel to China is currently limited by visa and COVID quarantine requirements. We are working with the Department of State to address those issues with the Chinese government before any travel will be determined. "

