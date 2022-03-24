EaseMyTrip opens retail office in Dubai

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip on Thursday said it has opened a retail office in Dubai to cater to the growing B2C retail segment under its international expansion strategy.

Located in the Bur Dubai area, the retail office will house a team of the company's travel experts to guide customers in planning holidays and provide a hassle-free booking experience, EaseMyTrip said in a statement.

''With the constant change in rules and current travel uncertainty across the world, we believe that a retail office and local website instils a positive travel sentiment for customers and provides them with the required guidance while planning their vacation,'' EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Nishant Pitti said.

Apart from building brand awareness, the office will also provide the company with an opportunity to understand the market and pain points better, which will help it serve its growing customer base in the country more efficiently, he added.

With international travel set to make a strong comeback this year, Pitti said, ''We see a wider global market open for travel and believe that our retail office and the new website will play a significant role in capturing a wider customer base''.

