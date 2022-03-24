China stocks end lower as hawkish Fed, geopolitical concerns weigh
China stocks closed lower on Thursday on worries about aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with sentiment dented by Sino-U.S. concerns after Washington sought to deter Beijing from aiding sanctions-hit Russia.
** U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signalled they stand ready to take more aggressive action to bring down unacceptably high inflation, including a possible half-percentage-point interest rate hike at the next policy meeting in May. ** The Biden administration on Wednesday warned Beijing not to take advantage of business opportunities created by sanctions, help Moscow evade export controls or process its banned financial transactions.
** The United States will "absolutely" enforce export controls if Chinese companies send semiconductors to Russia that were made with U.S technology, a move that could "essentially shut them down." ** "Uncertainties like the Ukraine crisis and a hawkish Fed have not been eliminated, although China's policy has reversed a downtrend in the market, the (rebound) process would be bumpy," said Yang Delong, chief economist at Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co.
** Chinese stocks rebounded from 21-month lows last week after the country's top policymaker pledged to support the domestic economy and financial markets, while market participants are awaiting supportive measures to materialize. ** Surging COVID-19 cases continued to dent investor sentiment. China reported 2,054 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 23, down from 2,667 a day earlier.
** Shares in real estate, consumer staples , tourism and new energy went down roughly 1.5% each. ** Information technology and semiconductor stocks both lost more than 2%.
