Gold futures gain Rs 105 to Rs 51,872 per 10 gm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 105 to Rs 51,872 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 105 or 0.2 per cent at Rs 51,872 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,794 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.32 per cent higher at USD 1,948.90 per ounce in New York.

