Left Menu

MG Motor India introduces digital car finance platform MG ePay

They can also track loan approval status and sanction letters in real-time and receive their new car at their doorstep, the company added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:44 IST
MG Motor India introduces digital car finance platform MG ePay
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker MG Motor India on Thursday introduced its one-stop digital car finance platform, MG ePay.

The MR ePay will provide an end-to-end online auto finance journey with almost instant approvals while offering seamless, customised, and instant financing solutions from a consortium of leading banks, the company said in a statement.

MG Motor India has tied up with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime and Axis Bank to offer customized and instant financing options under MG ePay, it added.

Commenting on the introduction of MG ePay, MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said, ''After effectively catering to over a million customers through the MG online buying platform, we intend to take a step further and simplify customer journey to avail suitable financing options for buying cars online.'' When asked when the platform would go live, he said, ''We are ready from a deployment perspective and this facility will be available across India.'' MG Motor India said it will offer customised financing solutions online. Post booking the car online, MG ePay allows customers to verify details, get pre-approved loan offers, select finance, and pay the margin money. Customers can also avail of finance from anywhere without stepping out of their home or workplace.

The company's authorised dealers will also facilitate the purchase of insurance from the insurance company.

Customers will also have access to pre-approved loan offers from multiple financiers and can customise the loan tenure, amount, and rate of interest. They can also track loan approval status and sanction letters in real-time and receive their new car at their doorstep, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022