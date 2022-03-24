Copper futures gain on spot demand
Copper prices on Thursday rose by 0.19 per cent to Rs 827.50 per kilogram in futures market on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 1.55 or 0.19 per cent to Rs 827.50 per kg in a business turnover of 1,850 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in spot demand.
