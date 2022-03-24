Left Menu

Aluminium futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:02 IST
Aluminium futures fall on low demand
Aluminium prices on Thursday fell by 70 paise to Rs 299.20 per kilogram in futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in April declined by 70 paise or 0.23 per cent to Rs 299.20 per kg in 1,810 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants, on easing demand from consuming industries in the physical market, mainly kept aluminium prices lower here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

