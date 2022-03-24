Left Menu

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic product

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:04 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic product
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@LupinGlobal)
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL, Lupin said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic version of Viatris Specialty LLC's Revatio.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Goa-based manufacturing facility, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2021 data, Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL had estimated annual sales of USD 66 million in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022