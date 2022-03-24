Norway hikes interest rates, plans steeper curve ahead
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:34 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as expected, and said it now plans to hike at a faster pace than previously intended to keep a lid on inflation and a rapidly growing economy.
Norges Bank's monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to 0.75% from 0.50%, its third hike since September, as unanimously predicted in a Reuters poll of economists and in line with the central bank's plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norges Bank's
- Norway
Advertisement