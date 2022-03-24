Left Menu

Norway hikes interest rates, plans steeper curve ahead

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 14:37 IST
Norway hikes interest rates, plans steeper curve ahead
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as expected, and said it now plans to hike at a faster pace than previously intended to keep a lid on inflation and a rapidly growing economy.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to 0.75% from 0.50%, its third hike since September, as unanimously predicted in a Reuters poll of economists and in line with the central bank's plan. "Based on the Committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised further in June," Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.

The central bank predicted the sight deposit rate could rise to 2.5% by the end of 2023, while it had previously pointed to a rate of 1.75%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022