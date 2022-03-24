Norway hikes interest rates, plans steeper curve ahead

Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as expected, and said it now plans to hike at a faster pace than previously intended to keep a lid on inflation and a rapidly growing economy.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to 0.75% from 0.50%, its third hike since September, as unanimously predicted in a Reuters poll of economists and in line with the central bank's plan. "Based on the Committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised further in June," Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.

The central bank predicted the sight deposit rate could rise to 2.5% by the end of 2023, while it had previously pointed to a rate of 1.75%.

