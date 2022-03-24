Left Menu

Swiss police probing four deaths, one badly injured, after possible group jump

Four people appeared to have jumped to their death in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Lake Geneva, and a fifth is in a serious condition, cantonal police said on Thursday. The Vaud cantonal police said in a tweet: "Five people were found at the foot of a building.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Four people appeared to have jumped to their death in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Lake Geneva, and a fifth is in a serious condition, cantonal police said on Thursday. The Vaud cantonal police said in a tweet: "Five people were found at the foot of a building. One of the five victims has been hospitalised and is in serious condition. The four others are dead."

Alexandre Bisenz, police spokesperson, told the 20 Minutes newspaper that the five people appeared to have jumped from their apartment, near the town's lakeside casino, for reasons unknown. No other details were immediately available.

Also Read: Swiss court rejects bid to cloak accounts in Ghosn probe

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

