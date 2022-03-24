India's Largest Bail Out Initiative for Over 41000 Stuck Amrapali Homeowners Kicks Off

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • ANAROCK to sell 5000+ unsold units of erstwhile Amrapali in Noida & Greater Noida • Approx. 150 units already sold for INR 70 Cr. within one month of NBCC-ASPIRE launch ANAROCK Group, the exclusive channel partner for the sale of 5000+ unsold homes in projects by the erstwhile Amrapali Group, has sold 150 units at an approx. sale value of INR 70 Cr. within just 30 days. ANAROCK will deploy its proprietary PropTech marketing tools to market these projects. NBCC has undertaken the completion of 650+ units in Noida and 4500+ units in 23 projects in Greater Noida under the aegis of Amrapali Stalled Projects and Investment Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE) and supervision of the Supreme Court of India.

Mr. P K Gupta, CMD - NBCC, says, “41,000+ sold and 5,000+ unsold units in 20+ stalled projects, together accounting for 46,000+ units, will be delivered by NBCC in tranches by June 2024. It is the beginning of the biggest customer redressal initiative in the history of Noida/Greater Noida’s real estate market.” This been the biggest launch of any real estate project in NCR, comprising of 23 projects which include more than 5600 units of different size apartments.

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group says, “The real estate market in Noida and Greater Noida is once again in growth mode, and there is high demand for the revitalized NBCC projects. Unsold housing stock in Noida and Greater Noida has reduced by 21% in the last 2 years. The total unsold stock in the two cities collectively stood at 64,010 units by 2019-end; it came down to approx. 50,260 units by 2021-end. Despite the pandemic, the two cities witnessed high sales.” “NCR recorded the maximum project completions among the top 7 cities in 2021. Approx. 86,590 units were completed in 2021, out of which Noida 5,430 units completed while in Greater Noida saw 14,750 units completed. Buyer demand today is heavily tilted towards ready properties.” Amrapali Projects - Latest Developments • The Supreme Court of India, vide its judgment on 23.07.2019, has appointed Sr. Advocate Shri R. Venkataramani as Ld. Court Receiver of the erstwhile Amrapali Group, and NBCC was appointed to complete 23 projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

• All transactions will take place under the banner of Ld. Court Receiver Committee, created specifically to revive almost 46,000 stalled homes. NBCC has appointed construction partners in all affected projects, and construction is underway at every site. VNIT Nagpur has been appointed as a consultant to oversee and ensure adequate construction quality for 20 of the Amrapali projects, and NIT Jalandhar to additionally provide third-party quality monitoring for two projects.

• This will ensure standardized, high-grade construction quality using MIVAN technology, an innovative European aluminium structure formwork specifically suited for mass construction in some of the housing projects • As per the construction blueprint, all included projects will be completed and delivered by June 2024 at an estimated project cost of INR 8189.82 Cr. - INR 3870.38 Cr. via sold inventory receivables, INR 2215.79 Cr. via marketing of currently unsold inventory, INR 951.15 Cr. via attached properties, INR 342.74 Cr. via surrendered units, and INR 88.97 Cr. via marketable commercial spaces, and FAR approx. INR 1220 Cr.

Pricing In Phase 1, the properties on offer range from 1 BHKs to penthouses priced between INR 20 lakh to INR 1.5 Cr., in 20 projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

In the first sales window opened a month ago offers 500 units in the 'Kingswood', 'Golf Homes', and 'Dream Valley Phase 2' projects in Greater Noida, and 'Zodiac' in Noida, on a first-come-first-served basis. An early bird offer period is currently in force, and home loan financing options are available on-site via multiple nationalized banks.

About ANAROCK ANAROCK is India’s leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Chairman, Mr. Anuj Puri, is a highly respected industry veteran and India's most prominent real estate thought leader. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK’s services include Residential Broking & Technology, Retail (in partnership with Vindico), Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Industrial and Logistics, Investment Management, Research, Strategic Advisory & Valuations and Project Management Services (in partnership with Mace). The Company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analytical and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients, while delivering financially favourable and efficient results. ANAROCK has a team of over 1800 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, NCR – Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow) and Middle East markets, and within a period of two years, has successfully completed over 400 exclusive project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage. Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

For more information, please visit www.anarock.com. Image: Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)