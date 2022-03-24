Left Menu

Guar seed futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:03 IST
Guar seed prices on Thursday went down by Rs 39 to Rs 6,129 per 10 quintals in the futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for March delivery were trading at Rs 6,129, down by Rs 39 or 0.63 per cent, per 10 quintals with an open interest of 65,510 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

