Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 4 to Rs 3,299 per quintal in the futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for April delivery fell by Rs 4 or 0.12 per cent to Rs 3,299 per quintal with an open interest of 94,840 lots.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market, mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)