Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 4 to Rs 3,299 per quintal in the futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for April delivery fell by Rs 4 or 0.12 per cent to Rs 3,299 per quintal with an open interest of 94,840 lots.
Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market, mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
Advertisement