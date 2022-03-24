Norway hikes interest rates, plans steeper curve ahead

Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday as expected, and said it now plans to hike at a faster pace than previously intended to keep a lid on inflation and a rapidly growing economy. Norges Bank's monetary policy committee raised the sight deposit rate to 0.75% from 0.50%, its third hike since September, as unanimously predicted in a Reuters poll of economists and in line with the central bank's plan.

While the war in Ukraine has led to heightened uncertainty about the economic outlook, prospects still remain for a continued upswing in the Norwegian economy, the central bank said. "Based on the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised further in June," Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.

The central bank predicted the sight deposit rate could rise to 2.5% by the end of 2023, while it had previously pointed to a rate of 1.75%. "Higher capacity utilisation, rising wage growth and stronger external price impulses will push up inflation ahead," the bank said in its monetary policy report.

"This suggests that it is now appropriate to raise the policy rate to limit the rise in inflation and help bring inflation back down towards target," it added. The Norwegian currency, the crown, weakened slightly to 9.49 against the euro at 0906 GMT from 9.47 just before Norges Bank's announcement, but still traded near its strongest level since late 2018 after rallying in recent weeks.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England both raised rates last week, while the European Central Bank has accelerated its exit from unconventional stimulus as energy prices soar and the global economy leaves the pandemic behind. Norway's economy sharply rebounded last year from the pandemic and Norges Bank in September became one of the first central banks to hike rates since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Norges Bank said it now plans to make eight quarter-point rate hikes by the end of 2023, including Thursday's move, three more than the central bank's previous projection and more than the six hikes anticipated by economists. The committee highlighted the war in Ukraine and the potential for lower global growth amid rising inflation among the risks it discussed at the meeting.

It also discussed the risk posed by faster price and wage inflation due to capacity constraints. "If there are prospects of persistently high inflation, the policy rate may be raised more quickly," it said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)