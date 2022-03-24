Left Menu

I-T refunds worth Rs 1.93 lakh cr issued

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Income Tax department on Thursday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.93 lakh crore to over 2.26 crore taxpayers till March 20 this fiscal.

This includes 1.85 crore refunds of 2020-21, AY2021-22, amounting to Rs 38,447.27 crore.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,93,720 crore to more than 2.26 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021, to March 20, 2022,'' the I-T department tweeted.

This includes personal I-T refunds of Rs 70,977 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,22,744 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

