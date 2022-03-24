Left Menu

AAI received Rs 13,439 cr revenue from Delhi, Mumbai airports in five years: Govt

24-03-2022
Airports Authority of India Image Credit: Wikipedia
State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) received revenues worth around Rs 13,439 crore from Delhi and Mumbai airports in the last five financial years, according to the civil aviation ministry.

Under Public Private Partnership (PPP), Delhi and Mumbai airports were handed over to the private partners in 2006.

''During the last five years i.e. from 2016-17 to 2020-21, AAI has received revenues of approximately Rs 8,093 crore from Delhi airport, Rs 5,346 crore from Mumbai airport,'' Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told Lok Sabha.

Besides, three airports -- Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru -- were handed over to the Adani Group in October-November 2020. Three other airports -- Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram -- were given to it in October last year.

In a written reply, Singh said the private partners of these six airports have paid approximately Rs 331 crore to AAI as Per Passenger Fee (PPF) till January 2022.

''AAl has also received an amount of Rs 1,888 crore till 15.03.2022 in the form of upfront fee towards the capital expenditure incurred by AAI at these airports,'' the minister said.

As per the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), 25 airports of AAI have been earmarked for monetisation over the 2022 to 2025 period.

