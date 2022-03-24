Colliers India appoints Kanchana Krishnan as MD Chennai

Colliers India on Thursday said it has appointed Kanchana Krishnan as Managing Director Chennai, as part of its strategy to expand the business.

In November, Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair had told PTI that the company will hire at least 1,000 employees in 2022 and launch two new services to expand its operations.

Krishnan has close to two decades of experience in the commercial real estate industry in Chennai.

She has held senior leadership roles at other international property consulting firms Knight Frank, Cushman & Wakefield and JLL India, where she headed office leasing, retail, and data centre businesses in the Chennai region along with leading the landlord representation business for India.

''Kanchana will strengthen the company's existing transaction service lines in Chennai and identify opportunities to introduce new service line specialisations by hiring and developing the best industry talent,'' Colliers India said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)