Left Menu

Colliers India appoints Kanchana Krishnan as MD Chennai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:30 IST
Colliers India appoints Kanchana Krishnan as MD Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

Colliers India on Thursday said it has appointed Kanchana Krishnan as Managing Director Chennai, as part of its strategy to expand the business.

In November, Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair had told PTI that the company will hire at least 1,000 employees in 2022 and launch two new services to expand its operations.

Krishnan has close to two decades of experience in the commercial real estate industry in Chennai.

She has held senior leadership roles at other international property consulting firms Knight Frank, Cushman & Wakefield and JLL India, where she headed office leasing, retail, and data centre businesses in the Chennai region along with leading the landlord representation business for India.

''Kanchana will strengthen the company's existing transaction service lines in Chennai and identify opportunities to introduce new service line specialisations by hiring and developing the best industry talent,'' Colliers India said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022