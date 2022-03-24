Left Menu

Delhi govt extends validity of learner's licenses till May 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Delhi Transport Department has extended the validity of learner's driving licenses expiring on March 31 by two months till May 31, 2022.

Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced the development and said it is the final opportunity for people to get their learner's licenses renewed.

''Those Learner's License whose validity is going to expire by March 31 has been extended for a period of 2 months i.e., up to May 31. Pls note that this is the last and final opportunity,'' Gahlot said in a tweet.

He also attached a picture of the order issued by his department in this connection.

The order issued by the Transport Department on Thursday said that the validity of driving learner's licenses has been extended from time to time because driving skill test and new appointments for the test were suspended in pursuance of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread. ''It has come to notice that several learner's license holders, which were declared valid between February 1, 2020 and March 31, 2022 due to extended validity on account of pandemic situation, have not yet got the skill test appointments and there are many more applicants than the available driving skill test slots.

''Therefore, the validity of those learner's license issued by this department whose validity going to expire by March 31, 2022, is further extended as a final opportunity for a period of two months i.e., upto May 31, 2022,'' the order issued by the department said.

The order further said that the last extension for validity of driving learner's license was given up to March 31, 2022 in January this year.

