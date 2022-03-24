Left Menu

Rupee rises 4 paise to end at 76.35 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 15:58 IST
Rupee rises 4 paise to end at 76.35 against US dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee traded in a narrow range and settled 4 paise higher at 76.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, despite a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 76.37 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 76.24 and a low of 76.41.

The rupee settled at 76.35, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 76.39 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18 per cent to 98.79.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.12 per cent to USD 121.45 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 89.14 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 57,595.68, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 22.90 points or 0.13 per cent to 17,222.75.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 481.33 crore, according to stock exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022