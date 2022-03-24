Forbes India Leadership Awards 2021-22 to celebrate entrepreneurial renaissance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's most prestigious business recognition event, The Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA) will champion entrepreneurial renaissance in its 2021-22 edition, as it celebrates outstanding leaders from startups and traditional businesses who have scaled up and revitalised fortunes of their organisations on March 25. Started in 2011, each year FILA felicitates the finest across categories to emphasise on excellence, innovation and transformational leadership.

In many ways, the themes behind each award category reflects the editorial agenda of Forbes India, which has been a champion of the country's entrepreneurial vision. In recent years, the emphasis has been to recognise outstanding start-ups, which have been adopting new-age technology and philanthropic leaders or 'green warriors' who have taken steps to transform their businesses towards clean energy from traditional, fossil-based, sources. To make it more grand, renowned personalities like Indian Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and K.L Rahul, multi-lingual actor Rana Daggubati, CEO & Founder, Freshworks, Girish Mathrubootham, MD and CEO, Mahindra Group, Anish Shah and Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, Madan Sabnavis will grace FILA 2021-22, with their thoughts as they will be the keynote speakers.

Forbes India puts in enormous effort to research each nomination and put them through a stringent methodology. The nominees, shortlisted from a universe of around 90 business leaders across eight award categories by an independent jury, put their enterprises on a new growth trajectory by adopting new strategies and pulling their corporates out of the impact of the crippling pandemic. The vision is to identify leaders and decision makers across corporates, who have not just safeguarded their businesses, but identified and implemented strategies for growth in the post-pandemic world. Digital technologies and the pandemic have, both, forced entrepreneurs and leaders to think out-of-the-box and be strategically focused in implementation and also persistent in adopting ESG practices, as the corporate grows Keeping all of the above in mind, eight of the finest personalities will be felicitated and acknowledged for their work this year.

A high-powered jury headed by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico Ltd., examined the nominations thoroughly and selected the winners. The other eminent members of the jury are Ashu Suyash, entrepreneur and independent director, Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder and CEO, Marcellus Investment Managers, Rajat Dhawan, Managing Partner, McKinsey India, V. Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO, IDFC First Bank and Ankur Gupta, Managing Partner, Brookfield Asset Management. The profiles are as diverse as the spectrum of entrepreneurship in India: There are chiefs of banks with billions of dollars in assets, there are heads of companies who have painstakingly created a valued brand and a sustainable business, there are founders of start-ups who have carved a niche for themselves in a short span of time, and there are social entrepreneurs who are employing their business acumen to improve the society we live in.

The event will take place on March 25th at Taj Lands' End at 6.15 pm. Get to be a part of the event virtually as Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA) 2022 will be live-streamed across Forbes' site and social media channels on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Forbes India Leadership Awards is Forbes India magazine's annual event aimed to recognize outstanding leaders. Transformational leadership, which their every edition seeks to honour, includes individuals and organisations who have achieved success through their vision, foresight, and business ethics. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

