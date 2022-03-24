Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 290 cr via AT1 bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 16:35 IST
Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 290 cr via AT1 bonds
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Thursday said it has raised Rs 290 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.

The bank issued Basel III compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds of Rs 290 crore, including green shoe option of Rs 40 crore, on Wednesday at a coupon rate of 8.75 per cent, the lender said in a statement.

''The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with bids of Rs 1,055 crore received against a base issue size of Rs 250 crore, which is an indicator of the trust the investors place on the bank,'' BoM said.

The Pune-based lender said the Rs 290 crore capital raised through the AT1 bonds will support business growth of the bank.

The AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature with call option after five years, said the lender.

Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date, so they may be treated as equity, not as debt.

The bank has credit ratings of AA (Stable) for AT1 bonds from Acuite and Infomerics rating agencies.

To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Indian banking system has been implementing Basel III standards in phases since April 1, 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022