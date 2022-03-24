CAMSRep unveils policy holder traceability solution

Computer Age Management Solutions Insurance Repository Services Ltd (CAMSRep) on Thursday said it has launched a deep contact tracing facility to assist insurance companies in addressing their issue of unclaimed amounts.

CAMSRep claimed they have launched an industry first PolicyGenie Deep Contact Tracing product -- an efficient and cost-effective solution leveraging digital technologies.

The launch of Deep Contact Tracing helps insurance companies that have been grappling with the problem of tracing the contact for several years to deliver the claim amount to policy holders, a company statement said.

Insurers are also diligent in ensuring that such unclaimed amounts are paid to the rightful claimants which involve painstaking efforts through in-person visits and tracing, a company statement said.

''The unclaimed amount of the life insurance industry has crossed Rs 25,000 crore and growing. Using a combination of proprietary algorithms and advanced digital search, we assist insurance companies to find the rightful claimants...,'' CAMSRep Director Ravi Kiran said.

''We have seen initial success rates of 11-25 per cent in tracing policy holders with policies issued five to 20 years earlier,'' he said.

PolicyGenie Deep Contact Tracing, using the proprietary contact engine, tracks the untraceable policy holders and updates their contact information.

Contact search, NRI contact tracing, interactive communication and adaptive phygital engagement with policy holders are part of this comprehensive offering, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)