Tata Motors and PPS Motors Join Hands to Launch their First Dealership in Chennai

Expands its network footprint by adding the 19th Tata Motors’ dealership in Tamil Nadu Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Tata Motors, in partnership with PPS Motors has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art dealership at Pallikarnai - in the city of Chennai. With this new facility, the company aims to extend its presence and build a strong foothold in the city. The new dealership facility with presence in Pallikarnai and ECR, Chennai will provide access to world-class Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles to customers in the region. The showroom has been designed and built as per the Company’s Dealership Standards and is strategically located to provide a convenient access to the visitors and customers. The dealership employees have been trained under the supervision of Tata Motors experts and will provide a quality customer experience to the visitors. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager – Network Management & EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy to embark on this journey with PPS Motors as our authorised dealer in Chennai. This is the first Tata Motors showroom from PPS Motors in Chennai, which will help us penetrate deeper into the market with the support of their reach and market knowledge. With the addition of this dealership, Tata Motors now boasts of a total of 19 dealerships in Tamil Nadu and 6 dealerships in Chennai alone. Furthermore, Tamil Nadu is a key part of our growth strategy in India and we are confident that this dealership will set new benchmark in sales, service and customer satisfaction in the region.'' Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors said, “We are delighted to partner with Tata Motors and introduce a new dealership facility in Chennai with showrooms at Pallikarnai& ECR and state of the art workshop at Chrompet& Guindy. The new showroom inaugurated today spans about 5600 sq. ft. with 7 car display at Pallikarnai& 3000 sq. ft. at ECR with 6 car display. With the best in class products from Tata Motors coupled with our understanding of the customer requirements, we endeavour to provide the best ownership experience to our customers.” Image: Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager - Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. along with senior representatives from PPS Motors at the inauguration of their first Tata Motors’ dealership in Chennai PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)