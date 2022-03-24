Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 17:27 IST
-U.S. and allies aiming to provide anti-ship missiles to Kyiv, official says

The United States and its allies are working on supporting Ukraine with anti-ship missiles, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.

"We have started consulting with allies on providing anti-ship missiles to Ukraine," the official said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels. "There may be some technical challenges with making that happen but that is something that we are consulting with allies and starting to work on." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined NATO leaders via videolink but did not repeat requests for NATO membership or the establishment of a no-fly zone, according to the official.

"The mood overall has been sober, it's been resolute and it's been incredibly united," the official said of the atmosphere at the summit meeting.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

