Nepal Airlines Corporation to resume Mumbai-Kathmandu flights from March 27

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Nepal Airlines Corporation will resume its Mumbai-Kathmandu flights from March 27, more than two years after the coronavirus outbreak disrupted international travel.

The national carrier of Nepal has taken the decision to resume its services from Mumbai after the Indian government permitted operation of scheduled international flights from March 27, it said.

The NAC will operate three weekly flights on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday with Airbus 320 on its Mumbai-Kathmandu –Mumbai route, the airline said.

To attract passengers, the airline is offering a 'Buy 2 (tickets), Get 1 Free ' campaign' for April.

Under the campaign, every third passenger in a group of three will get a waiver in the base fare.

The airline was flying with full capacity pre-Covid and is now expecting the same in the near future, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

