Left Menu

Welspun India forays into mattress business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:47 IST
Welspun India forays into mattress business
  • Country:
  • India

Home textiles major Welspun India on Thursday announced its foray into the mattress catgory under its home linen brand SPACES.

The company said it has launched 'SPACES Matchress' with a variety of offerings on the back of extensive market research as an extension of its home wellness offerings.

Manjari Upadhye, CEO of Welspun India Ltd, Domestic Business, said the company's deep understanding of stated and unstated consumer requirements provides it with the insights to innovate and offer the most relevant products and solutions to the country's diverse and fast-growing consumer base.

''The launch of 'SPACES Matchress' is another step in this direction, backed by market research with a pure intent to address the gaps in the segment and offer a product that our customers want,'' Upadhye added.

The brand offers customisable, orthopedic, firm and fab mattress ranges for different consumer preferences. The mattress comes with the benefits of an in-built mattress protector, odor-free and anti-pilling, 12 years warranty, among others, the company said.

Welspun India said its move to enter the mattress category underscores SPACES' aggressive focus on the domestic market and its aim to capitalise on emerging opportunities in this high-potential segment with innovative offerings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022