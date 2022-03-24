SBI Chairman Flags off Mobile Medical Unit Project

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) State Bank of India's Chairman, Shri Dinesh Khara flagged off "SBI Sanjeevani-Clinic on Wheels", a mobile medical unit project at State Bank Bhavan, Mumbai. A batch of 5 such Mobile Medical Units were flagged off to provide primary healthcare services in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh & Uttarakhand. SBI Sanjeevani provides primary, preventive, diagnostic, and referral health services at the doorstep of the people in the remote areas. The Mobile Medical Unit will be equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities and accompanied by a dedicated medical team consisting of a doctor, lab technician and pharmacist.

These units will provide services throughout the year, which will help rural communities for availing healthcare facilities at their doorsteps, thus saving their valuable time for daily livelihood activities. Along with the clinical facilities, the unit will also run specialized health and awareness camps in these remote villages. The project also leverages collaborations with local health departments/medical colleges for support. As on date, such facility has been sanctioned for 18 States and 2 Union Territories.

SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the Bank has partnered with various NGOs for implementation of the initiative that aims to provide primary healthcare facilities in rural areas. SBI General Insurance Company Limited has provided the funding support for purchase of Mobile Medical Units to implement the project, in the above five States. Speaking at the event, Shri Dinesh Khara shared that, "Healthcare has been one of the key focus areas of SBI's long term CSR strategy and we believe that SBI Sanjeevani initiative through our Mobile Medical Units will help in improving quality of life of communities in the remote areas. The initiative will not only provide primary healthcare services at the doorstep but also create awareness and improve the hygiene practices in these areas, through special drives and camps. SBI envisions to scale up the initiative across all the States in our country." About SBI Foundation SBI Foundation, the CSR subsidiary of State Bank of India, has been undertaking CSR initiatives with a vision to improve the socio-economic well-being of the society, particularly of the less fortunate and underprivileged members of the society and enable them to live up to the potential. Image: SBI Chairman, Shri Dinesh Kumar Khara handing over the cheque to the CEO, Synergy Sansthan, in presence of SBI and SBI Foundation leadership team, and vehicle funders - SBI General Insurance Co. Ltd.

