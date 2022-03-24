Indusface Only Vendor To Be Named Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer Choice’ in all the 7 segments for Web Application and API Protection

Only Vendor to get a 100% Recommendation rating for the second year in succession Bangalore, 24th March’ 2022: Indusface, a Tata funded Application Security SaaS company has been recognized as the first Indian company to be recognized as a 2022 Customers’ Choice globally. It is the only vendor to also be a Customers’ Choice in all the segments in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of Customer’: Web Application & API Protection (WAAP) report. Indusface has also achieved the rare feat of becoming the only Indian company to get a 100% recommendation rating from the customers for the second consecutive year. This reaffirms the reputation and place that Indusface has built in the WAAP market globally. The Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of Customer’ report leverages B2B peer reviews into insights for the IT decision-makers to help them make better purchase decisions. It is a global report that focuses on peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. Only the vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews from end-user companies with over $50 million in revenue are included for evaluation in this report. The peer reviews and recommendation-based analysis of vendors, and the transparency of its methodology make the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of Customer’ report one of the most prestigious and reliable sources of insights for enterprise IT decision makers across the world. Having topped all the segments is an unprecedented feat for an Indian SaaS Company, and it augurs well for the sector’s rise as a global supplier of top-quality technologies. “Our cutting-edge solutions, round-the-clock monitoring, and management of application security needs ensure complete peace of mind for clients and the freedom to scale their business. It is this unmatched combination that has led Indusface to be acknowledged as the Only Vendor to be Named Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer Choice’ in all the 7 segments for Web Application and API Protection”, said Ashish Tandon, CEO and Founder, Indusface. “We remain committed to protecting our clients through our constant innovation and ability to understand and resolve the application security needs of enterprises across the world.” Indusface achieved the stellar position of being the Only Vendor to be a Customers’ Choice in all the 7 segments of the Gartner VOC 2022 Peer Insights WAAP report: • Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” Web Application and API Protection 1. Customers’ Choice • Company Size Segment(by Annual Revenue) 2. Large Enterprises (1B - 10B USD) 3. Mid-Market Enterprises (50M - 1B USD) • Industry Segment 4. Services • Deployment Region Segment 5. Asia/Pacific 6. Europe, the Middle East and Africa 7. North America Venkatesh Sundar, CMO and Co-Founder, Indusface, said, “To be ranked as a customers’ choice in all the segments in this report is a matter of great pride for us. As a company, Indusface has always innovated built its product roadmap by taking a customer-first approach and It is quite encouraging and humbling to get this acknowledgement from clients across the world. We are grateful and reassure all our clients with consistent and superior tech support and we will strive even more harder to sustain and get better in the years to come with our product capabilities.” Indusface serves diverse and renowned clientele globally and a sample of end-user reviews submitted includes: • “Complete Peace Of Mind For Application Security ” — Global Head Infra & Security in Travel. (Full Review) • “Application Context-Specific Bot Mitigation Was Provided By AppTrana ” — GM Applications in Services (Full Review) • “Proactive And Fully Featured API Protection'' ” — Product head in Finance tech (Full Review) • “Excellent Service That Allows A Transparent And Easy Implementation Of WAF In A Short Time ” — Manager in Media and Publishing (Full Review) • “Excellent Product That We Want To Use Multi-Year — CIO in the Healthcare industry (Full Review) About Gartner Peer Insights: Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home. About Indusface: Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company that secures critical Web, Mobile, and API applications of 3000+ global customers using its award-winning fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS & BOT Mitigation, CDN, and threat intelligence engine. Indusface has been funded by Tata Capital Growth Fund II, Only Vendor Named Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer Choice’ in all the 7 segments for Web Application and API Protection Report 2022, is “Great Place to Work” certified SaaS product company, is PCI, ISO27001, SOC 2, GDPR certified and has been the recipient of many prestigious start-up awards such as the Economic Times Top 25, NASSCOM DSCI Top Security Company, Deloitte Asia Top 100, among others.

